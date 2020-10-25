VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $1,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,875,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,329 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,286. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

