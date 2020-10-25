Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $263.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.