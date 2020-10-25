Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 440.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

