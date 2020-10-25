Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNHAF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vifor Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.13. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $193.15.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

