Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.81

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $26.85. Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

