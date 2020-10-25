Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Volkswagen

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

