Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.73. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 43,305 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.