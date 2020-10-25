Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $139.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $203,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $374,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

