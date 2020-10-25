W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

