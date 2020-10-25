WABnetwork (WAB) Hits Market Cap of $111,650.04

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 164.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $111,650.04 and $6.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 242.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,994,531,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

