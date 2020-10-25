Waltonchain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Allbit and Coinnest. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.03144448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042213 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,656,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, COSS, Cobinhood, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Allbit, DragonEX, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

