Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental (FRA:CON) a €111.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

CON opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.62. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1 year high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

