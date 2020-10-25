Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €48.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of JST opened at €33.70 ($39.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.13 million and a P/E ratio of 46.73. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

