Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.25. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

