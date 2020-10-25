Watson Rebecca Sells 339 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Watson Rebecca reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

