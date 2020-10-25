WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. In the last week, WAX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $52.45 million and approximately $337,867.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00094766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.01360717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137569 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,715,977,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,371,269 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Tidex, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Huobi, Bittrex, Kucoin, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

