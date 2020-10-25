Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:WBS opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

