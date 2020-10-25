Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $42.17 Average PT from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
