Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $42.17 Average PT from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.