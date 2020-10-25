Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WERN. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.