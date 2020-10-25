Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$54.77 million for the quarter.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.95.

WDO opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.85 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.32.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

