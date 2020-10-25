WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 26,538 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

