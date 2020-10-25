Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WWR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

