Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $146.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 131.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.91.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 358.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

