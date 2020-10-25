Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,440,000 after buying an additional 244,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after buying an additional 224,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

