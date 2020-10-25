Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

