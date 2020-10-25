Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.10

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $13.12. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 50,600 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.