World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $100.31 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $657,538 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

