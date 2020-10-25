World Asset Management Inc Acquires 147 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $227.53. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $330.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

