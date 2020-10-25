World Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,700 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,279,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $203.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

