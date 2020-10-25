World Asset Management Inc Acquires 842 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $12,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

