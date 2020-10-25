World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

