World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,821,000 after purchasing an additional 344,881 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masco by 131.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,711,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,124,000 after buying an additional 382,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 246.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,494,000 after buying an additional 228,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.