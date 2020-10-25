World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in McDonald's by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.