World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,617,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

NYSE ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

