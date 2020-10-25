World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

