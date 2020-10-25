World Asset Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 531,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $176.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

