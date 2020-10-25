World Asset Management Inc Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.17. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

