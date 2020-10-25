World Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of NOC opened at $308.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.33 and a 200-day moving average of $325.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

