World Asset Management Inc Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

