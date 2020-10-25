World Asset Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

