World Asset Management Inc Has $484,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

