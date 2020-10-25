World Asset Management Inc Has $521,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

KSU stock opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

