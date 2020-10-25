World Asset Management Inc Has $532,000 Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

