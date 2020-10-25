World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

