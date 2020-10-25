World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.