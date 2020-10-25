World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Amcor by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167,459 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.