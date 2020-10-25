World Asset Management Inc Makes New $436,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 523.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

