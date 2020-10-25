World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,755 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $12,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of FE stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.