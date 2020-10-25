World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,751 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

