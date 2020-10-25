World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $28,918,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie cut Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

